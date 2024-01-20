Anamanaguchi Shares Cover Of The Immortals’ “Techno Syndrome” From Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Home News Jordan Rizo January 20th, 2024 - 2:13 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Anamanaguchi has recently shared a new song covering the Mortal Kombat theme song for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The song, “Techno Syndrome” uncovers the American pop/rock band’s impressionable uniqueness when it comes to covering existing music, yet creating new elements to the work. Without a doubt, the original soundtrack and the new cover have a lot in common, however, if one listens carefully enough they can detect the slight differences that produce a distinct tone and reaction from the audience.

As the press release describes, “Anamanaguchi is a four-piece band from New York and Los Angeles made up of Peter Berkman, Ary Warnaar, James DeVito, and Luke Silas. They program and perform intensely emotional digital music, and also once send a slice of pizza into space.” With this description, it is evident to note the band’s individuality and prominence in the industry and in the concept of creativity. With that being said, they certainly incorporated those aspects into their new take on “Techno Syndrome”. While the original track has a deeper and more mature sound to it, the cover has higher notes and a brighter, more catchy beat. The original cover also stays within a certain tone and tactic with their melody, yet the cover incorporates many different “twists” to the melody that speed up and slow down throughout the song. The cover is also a shorter version, yet it adds into the original with the combination of different beats that almost imitate the sound of a successful EDM song.

The band has certainly continued to show their talents with their new cover. Not only does it conclude that they are able to imitate and replicate music that has already been written, but it also shows their creativity by incorporating new elements. Although the changes in this new version may seem miniscule at first, they are actually very significant as it completely alters the emotions elicited from the audience, and provides a new attitude for viewers of the series.