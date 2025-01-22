Anamanaguchi Covers Nirvana’s “Territorial Pissings”

Home News Charlotte Huot January 22nd, 2025 - 8:38 PM

Chiptune pioneers Anamanaguchi have tackled Nirvana’s explosive track “Territorial Pissings,” offering a bold reinterpretation of one of the most aggressive songs from the band’s legendary Nevermind album. Known for their ability to fuse nostalgic video game sounds with modern musical influences, the NYC-based band has taken the grunge classic and transformed it into a high-energy chiptune rendition, according to Stereogum.

The original version of “Territorial Pissings” is a raw, blistering track that showcases Nirvana’s grunge ethos with heavy distortion, frenetic drumming and Kurt Cobain’s famously unrestrained vocals. Anamanaguchi’s version keeps the intensity alive while completely reimagining the sonic palette. By layering the track with their signature 8-bit-inspired sounds, they’ve converted the song into what feels like the soundtrack for a chaotic, pixelated video game.

This isn’t the first time Anamanaguchi has ventured into reworking iconic tracks. In 2020, they famously transformed American Football’s emo anthem “Stay Home” into a chiptune-infused masterpiece, demonstrating their ability to honor the emotional weight of a song while giving it a playful, electronic twist. Their approach to “Territorial Pissings” follows a similar path, respecting the rebellious energy of Nirvana’s original while bringing their own creative vision to the table.

Nirvana covers are not uncommon in the music world, but few artists are brave enough to attempt “Territorial Pissings.” Its unapologetically wild and aggressive nature makes it one of the most challenging tracks from Nevermind to reinterpret. By taking this on, Anamanaguchi joins a short list of artists who have dared to tackle the song, including VIAL in 2023 and even tennis legend John McEnroe, who performed the track in 2015.

Anamanaguchi’s cover not only highlights their technical creativity but also their ability to breathe new life into classic songs. Their version offers fans a fresh way to experience Nirvana, blending the worlds of grunge and chiptune in an unexpected yet harmonious way.

Listeners can hear Anamanaguchi’s take on “Territorial Pissings” below and decide for themselves how this unconventional rework measures up to the original.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister