Anamanaguchi Invites Japanese Breakfast Onstage For Live Performance Of “Black Sheep”

Cait Stoddard November 21st, 2023 - 2:19 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Yesterday on Instagram Ones To watch shared a video post of rock band Anamanaguchi inviting pop band Japanese Breakfast onstage to perform the “Black Sheep.” Based from the footage, it does seem like the crowd enjoyed the performance because they were happily cheering and singing along to “Black Sheep.” As for the music, the instrumentation is amazing by how both bands filled the air with killer sound while the vocal performances dazzled people’s mind with great harmony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ones To Watch (@onestowatch)

