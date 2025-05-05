Sammy Hagar On Alex Van Halen: “I Think That Really Bothers Him That Mike And I Are Still Out There Doing It And He Can’t”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2025 - 3:55 PM

According to nme.com, Sammy Hagar has been wondered if jealousy is the reason why Alex Van Halen has not spoken to him in 21 years. Back in 2022, Hagar said the drummer had completely cut him off by adding that “Alex has got a stick up his ass about something with me still.” Notably, Van Halen also left details of Hagar’s years in Van Halen out of the recent memoir, Brothers, whose narrative ends before the departure of vocalist David Lee Roth.

And now, Hagar has talked to Rolling Stone about the ongoing feud between him and Alex: “I dreamt about Alex the other night, man. It was crazy. And it was so friggin’ real. I was saying, ‘What are you pissed off at me about, man? What the fuck? Now just tell me what your problem is. What did I do? Just tell me.’”

The interviewer wondered if it related to Hagar detailing “the worst period of Eddie’s life” in his own 2011 memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock but Hagar dismissed the thought by saying: “I don’t think that’s it. And I’ve had this conversation with a few people, including Irving Azoff. I’ve asked him, ‘What’s the problem?’ And some people have said to me, ‘Oh, Cabo Wabo. At one time, Van Halen, when you built it, you guys were all partners in that. And then they didn’t want it anymore when it was losing money, and they gave it to you, and you turned it around and made hundreds of millions of dollars on it. And they’re angry. Alex is angry about that.”

Hagar adds: “To that I said, ‘How the fuck could they be angry about that? They gave me the damn thing, they walked out on me, left me with it. And they made me indemnify them in case I got sued and lost everything. They made me sign off big time.’ And I’m going, ‘I hope it’s not that.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado