Jinjer Unveils Dynamic New Single & Video “Green Serpent”

Today, Jinjer released their new single, “Green Serpent,” which is a prime preparation for the band’s new full-length. The song begins with thick grooves, calm and clear vocals by matchless vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk, before transforming into a furious steamroller shortly after. Once more, the band nails their balance of various influences by defying all rules and setting their own path.“Green Serpent.” As for the music video, each blistering scene shows the vocalist performing the tune, while holding a snake.

While Jinjer’s previous album, Wallflowers, was slightly more alluring and contained noticeably more clean vocals, Duél now takes on a much more aggressive tone. This is proven by songs like “Rogue,” “Green Serpent” and “Dark Bile,” with their brutal and hefty breakdowns. Fans of super-talented Shmayluk’s clear vocals also get their moments, such as the opener track “Tantrum” shows the potential of the frontwoman’s outstanding vocal prowess.

On Duél, Jinjer continues their long-lasting collaboration with accomplished producer Max Morton, who co-produced, mixed and mastered the album. This new masterwork lives up to the band’s reputation as metal visionaries, once more showing that they refuse to follow any set rules in their genre but choose their own path of creativity.