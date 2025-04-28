Ghost Unveil Cinematic New Video For “Peacefield”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2025 - 1:42 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Swedish metal band Ghost has shared the official music video for “Peacefield,” which is the third track from the band’s sixth album, Skeletá. As a whole, the music video is fantastic by how each scene shows Ghost performing the tine inside a dark, mystical and concert-themed atmosphere.

“Peacefield” follows the previously released singles “Lachryma” and “Satanized,” which is the latter that was called a “catchy goth-rock epic” by Vice and hailed by Brooklyn Vegan as “the band’s trademark occult rock sounding as equally eerie and triumphant as ever.”

While talking about the song, Tobias Forge told Metal Hammer: “Because the record is going to slalom into darker subjects, I wanted to set a tone of hope in the beginning. I wanted to add a hand to the listener: ‘It will all be fine, but we’re gonna go sideways now and go on a little trip.”