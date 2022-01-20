Ghost Announce New Album Impera For March 2022 Release, Unveil Dark New Song And Video “Call Me Little Sunshine”

Home News Loe January 20th, 2022 - 3:25 PM

Swedish rock band, Ghost, announced their new album Impera via a hellish official video for “Call Me Little Sunshine,” their new single off the upcoming album. “Call Me Little Sunshine” is a deceivingly whimsical title compared to its underworld-like visuals. A woman sits in a dingy, dimly-lit freight car seemingly burdened by some unwanted thought. She stares at a table ahead, full of potions and concoctions that lean in their 19th century crystal glasses as the doomed cart tugs uphill.

Clashing iron, sparking pistons, and a mean drum solo usher in the first verse to show the Devil-like figure—who we assume to be German folklore demon Mephistopheles– singing “call out in the middle of the night” to a woman distraught with the unknown. Unwilling to let her go, he snaps her free from the freight line, sending her car downward as the song builds. Intense drums and clashing cymbals intensify the fear of losing control much like she’s lost all control as she descends into his grasp. “When you’re feeling lost, just call me,” says the demon ironically indifferent to the anguish he is causing her.

“You will never walk alone, you can always call me,” he pleads like his existence depends on her dependence. They meet face to face before a final deadly unity and the song end. The freight car, now atop a steamboat, rolls into a port far from where the woman came, now in front of palm trees and greenery hushed by fog.

He walks off, shovel in hand. The women trails not shortly behind him in devotion. It seems like the deed is done. Fans can expect Impera in March 2022. Until then, check out their latest single “Call Me Little Sunshine.”

Impera Tracklist:

Imperium Kaisarion Spillways Call Me Little Sunshine Hunter’s Moon Watch In The Sky Dominion Twenties Darkness At The Heart Of My Love Griftwood Bite of Passage Respite On The Spitalfields

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva