Bad Religion’s Brian Baker Doesn’t Plan on Retiring 

Michelle Grisales May 5th, 2025 - 4:24 PM

Photo credit: Madison Hedgecock

During an interview with Jorge Fretes of GoetiaMedia, Brian Baker, guitarist for legendary punk band Bad Religion and founding member of hardcore icons Minor Threat, was asked of potential plans to retire. To which he asserted he has no plans to step away from performing, Blabbermouth reported.

When asked if he had ever felt tempted to retire Baker replied, “The thing is quitting implies that this is some kind of job or some task or something that you have to do. I don’t know how to express it. This is an artistic expression and this is fun.”

He further explained, “this is something we do because we like doing it and it’s really great that we can do something and people will wanna come see it, but we’d do it if they didn’t come. It doesn’t matter. And so the idea that you just shut down this outlet — I don’t know — it doesn’t even make sense to me.”

Baker also mentioned during the interview the recent retirement of rock band, NOFX, who he has previously performed with, and used it to reflect on his own stance in retirement.

“I’m friends with the NOFX guys. I couldn’t figure that out either. You do it until you can’t and stopping it — I don’t know. I just never thought about a time limit. It’s part of who I am. I don’t know. It’s kind of what I’m here to do. That’s how I feel about it.”

Earlier during this year Bad Religion has performed at Punk in the Park on numerous occasions and will continue doing so in the near future. Bad Religion previously performed in March and April and will continue to do so in July and September of this year. Paired with this, Bad Religion will co-headline with Dropkick Murphys during a summer U.S. tour.