Bad Religion & Dropkick Murphys Announce Summer 2025 Co-Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

February 17th, 2025

This summer, iconic punk rock bands Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion will be co-headlining for the first time during their U.S. Summer Of Discontent Tour with the opening act The Mainliners from July 22, through August 17. Tickets for all shows go onsale February 20, at 10 a.m. local time at by clicking here or visiting here.

During the summer tour, which follows Dropkick Murphys’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Tour, fans will have the chance to hear the band’s classics, along with their current single “Sirens” and possibly other new songs from their next album, which will be released on their Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS] later this year.

Fans can expect Bad Religion to celebrate their diverse catalog on this tour. Concertgoers can look forward to a mix of iconic songs and beloved classics, which highlights their significant influence on the punk scene. At the same time, Bad Religion is working on a new album and this tour is likely to energize their creativity by drawing inspiration from the lively interactions with their audience.

While talking about the tour, Dropkick Murphys vocalist and founder Ken Casey said: “We are so fired up to spend the summer with these legends. We plan to give people a great night out when we hit their town. Gonna be a blast!!” Tim Brennan from Dropkick Murphys said, “Being able to tour with Bad Religion is such an exciting thing for us. It’s not everyday we get to rub elbows with a band that has that kind of legendary status and we are over the moon to hit the road with them.”

Bad Religion singer Greg Graffin adds “Bringing together our two bands and our respective audiences should create an event of epic proportions. But most importantly, I look forward to the community of camaraderie and togetherness we will share with such talented fellow musicians and punk fans across the Nation. I can’t wait!”

Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys Tour Dates

7/22 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

7/23 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/24 – Tacoma, WA – Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park

7/26 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

7/29 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

7/30 – Sacramento, CA – The Backyard

8/1 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

8/2 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

8/4 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders

8/5 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/6 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

8/10 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

8/13 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/15 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall @ Ocean Casino

8/16 – Gilford, NH Bank – NH Pavilion

8/17 – Big Flats, NY – Mich Ultra SummerStage At Tags

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock