Lucky Punks! Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Bad Religion, The Aquabats, Lagwagon & More

Fans need to prepare themselves and get ready for the festival of a lifetime during St. Patrick’s Day weekend as Brew Ha Ha Productions and Punk In The Park present to the public, Lucky Punks!, a day long experience of cold-as-ice craft beer and thrilling music festival that features an iconic lineup of astonishing punk bands.

The event will take place Saturday, March 15 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California. The event features tastings for the craft-beers as fans indulge in the featured rocks bands, such as “Bad Religion, The Aquabats, and Lagwagon.” The festival also will be provided with two stages, and no overlapping sets to allow fans to enjoy all the bands in their purity.

Bad Religion, American punk rock band, formed in Los Angeles, California, will be the headliners for this festival. They will be performing alongside stellar acts like the Dead Kennedys, The Aquabats, Lagwagon, Street Dogs, who will be performing their album Back to the World in its entirety for the 20th anniversary of the project. The Defiant, The Briggs, Pulley, and Hoist the Colors will also be accompanying the select bands for the festival.

Additionally to an exciting day of live punk rock that is to come, fans are encouraged to and can enjoy three hours of craft beer tasting for just $15, featuring a wide selection of top-tier breweries, to live up to the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors in the General Admission and VIP areas.

