Silverstein & The Amity Affliction Announces Co-Headlining Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Canadian alternative rock band Silverstein and Australian metalcore group The Amity Affliction have announced co-headlining tour dates. Silverstein will be touring in support of their latest studio album Misery Made Me which was released back in May. The Amity Affliction’s most recent release was December 2021’s EP Somewhere Beyond The Blue.

The bands will be hitting the road this fall for their co-headlining tour dates of North America. The trek will begin later this month on August 25 with a concert in Phoenix, Arizona at the Marquee Theatre. They will then be traveling through California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Missouri, Tennessee, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts. The bands will then close out the tour with two back-to-back shows in Canada on October 1 and 2 in Montreal and Toronto respectively.

2022 has been quite an eventful year for Silverstein who have shared their singles “Ultraviolet”, “Die Alone” and “Live Like This.” Both Silverstein and The Amity Affliction are currently included on the 2022 lineup for the Blue Ridge Rock festival alongside The Devil Wears Prada, In Flames, New Found Glory and more.

Silverstein & The Amity Affliction Fall 2022 Tour Dates

8/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

8/26 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

8/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

8/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

8/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

8/31 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

9/2 – Boise, ID @ Revolution

9/3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

9/4 – Denver, CO @ Mission

9/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

9/7 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

9/8 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

9/9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

9/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ohio is For Lovers Festival

9/11 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

9/14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

9/16 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

9/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

9/18 – Dallas, TX @ Amplify Live

9/20 – St Louis, MO @ Red Flag

9/21 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

9/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

9/24 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

9/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

9/27 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

9/28 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount

9/30 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/1 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia

10/2 – Toronto, ON @ History

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi