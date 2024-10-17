Silverstein Announces New Double Album Antibloom/Pink Moon For February 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2024 - 5:52 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Canadian rock band Silverstein has announced their new album, Antibloom/ Pink Moon, which is a double album that draws from across the band’s diverse influences, Antibloom that will see its release on February 21, 2025 through UNFD, with Pink Moon to follow later in the year.

“In 2025 we will be celebrating 25 years as band. For a milestone this large, we felt it deserved the largest campaign of our career,” the band shares. “We felt incredibly inspired and put everything we’ve learned, felt and experienced into this double album. They say it takes an artist their whole life to write their debut album, but with starting this band so young, it felt like it took 25 years to write Antibloom’ / ‘Pink Moon.

In other news, fans can catch Silverstein in Las Vegas this weekend at When We Were Young festival, where they will performing their iconic album, Discovering The Waterfront, in full. Ahead of the festival, on Friday, October 18, the band will be playing a rare and intimate headline show at American Legion Post 8. The show marks the start of the band‘s 25 anniversary celebration by paying homage to venues they started out playing in nearly 25 years ago.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi