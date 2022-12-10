Silverstein Announces “Misery Made Me” 2023 North American Tour

Canadian rock band Silverstein has announced their 2023 tour. The Misery Made Me 2023 North American Tour will kick off in Ottawa, Ontario on Thursday, March 30 at the Bronson and will run through Sunday, May 7, where they will wrap it up at The Intersection in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Silverstein will be joined Dayseeker, Seeyouspacecowboy and One Step Closer. The band will be performing their latest album Misery Made Me, which was released earlier this year via UNFD. The album is a depiction of collective turmoil, frustration, and anxiety.
Find tickets and more information about tour here.
Stream Misery Made Me here.
Silverstein tour dates are as follows:
March 30 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson
March 31 – Quebec City QC – Imperial Bell
April 1 – Hartford, CT – Webster
April 2 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater
April 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls
April 5 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
April 7 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
April 8 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
April 9 – Raleigh, NC – Ritz
April 11 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl
April 12 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater
April 14 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
April 15 – Oklahoma City, OK -Diamond Ballroom
April 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
April 18 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto
April 19 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
April 21 – Riverside, CA – RMC
April 22 – San Diego, CA – Observatory
April 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency
April 25 – Tacoma, WA – Alma
April 26 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore
April 28 – Edmonton, AB – Midway
April 29 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre
April 30 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre
May 2 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
May 4 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
May 5 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
May 6 – Cleveland, OH – Agora
May 7 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna