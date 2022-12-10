Silverstein Announces “Misery Made Me” 2023 North American Tour

Home News Gracie Chunes December 10th, 2022 - 1:18 PM

Canadian rock band Silverstein has announced their 2023 tour. The Misery Made Me 2023 North American Tour will kick off in Ottawa, Ontario on Thursday, March 30 at the Bronson and will run through Sunday, May 7, where they will wrap it up at The Intersection in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Silverstein will be joined Dayseeker, Seeyouspacecowboy and One Step Closer. The band will be performing their latest album Misery Made Me, which was released earlier this year via UNFD. The album is a depiction of collective turmoil, frustration, and anxiety.

Find tickets and more information about tour here.

Stream Misery Made Me here.

Silverstein tour dates are as follows:

March 30 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson

March 31 – Quebec City QC – Imperial Bell

April 1 – Hartford, CT – Webster

April 2 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

April 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls

April 5 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

April 7 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

April 8 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

April 9 – Raleigh, NC – Ritz

April 11 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl

April 12 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater

April 14 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

April 15 – Oklahoma City, OK -Diamond Ballroom

April 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

April 18 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto

April 19 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

April 21 – Riverside, CA – RMC

April 22 – San Diego, CA – Observatory

April 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency

April 25 – Tacoma, WA – Alma

April 26 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore

April 28 – Edmonton, AB – Midway

April 29 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

April 30 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Centre

May 2 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

May 4 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

May 5 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

May 6 – Cleveland, OH – Agora

May 7 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna