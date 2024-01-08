Ty Segall Shares Vibrant New Single & Video “My Best Friend”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 8th, 2024 - 1:53 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Since 2008 artist Ty Segall has played out his hunger to be free through a dozen solo LPs, a variety of collaborative projects, and a rippling eclecticism of songs, sounds and production, all conversing from album to album in a mad diversity of voices. This search continues with Segall’s newest album Three Bells, which is a 15 song journey to the center of the self with the artist pushing the limits in his writing and performance, by casting light on his inner psyche.

And now, Segall welcomes the new year with “My Best Friend,” which is a final new single and video to be released prior to the full unveiling of Three Bells. The tune follows the previously released numbers: “Void,” “Eggman,” and “My Room.” The song is about the quest for freedom looks different for everyone, but sometimes it looks like spending time with our non-human companions, which is an idea Segall explores on “My Best Friend.”

The artist’s falsetto vocals and a driving, electric arrangement are the backbone of “My Best Friend,” with guitars cutting synchronous lines and a cowbell fortifying the chorus. In the solo section, the resonant rhythm and leads are fanned in a dizzying stereo effect.

Filmed and directed by Segall, the song’s video finds the artist’s loyal companions, Fanny and Herman, as their tails wag with unbridled enthusiasm at the dawn of a new day. A sweet treat, friendly sniff and spirited encounters at the beach mirror the song’s rhythms.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat