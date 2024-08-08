Ty Segall Shares Meditative New Single “Honeymoon”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2024 - 2:56 PM

Ty Segall’s next record, Love Rudiments, is a daring and romantic pursuit sought out percussively with no words, no singing and no strings attached. The second single and visualizer for “Honeymoon” has been released today and it is a delirious dance laced with cascades of Latin cowbell patterns. Also, Segall’s snare shufflin’ heart beats score brings intensity to foreshadow the lovers’s star-crossed fate. “Honeymoon” plays right into some of the most explosive motions on Love Rudiments, which is life, confrontation, argument, separation and realization.

The bonding chemicals of Love Rudiments will be released on August 3o. People can see Segall on tour this year and next in solo acoustic guitar form, touring North America and Europe.

