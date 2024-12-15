Surviving Soundgarden Members Reunite As Nudedragons For First Time Since 2019 To Play Seattle Benefit Concert

Home News Juliet Paiz December 15th, 2024 - 4:17 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

For the first time since 2019, surviving members of Soundgarden have reunited to play a Seattle benefit concert under the new name Nudedragons. The band consists of Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron. They played at the annual SMooCH (Seattle Musicians for Children’s Hospital) benefit concert, held on December 14 at The Showbox and it was a major success! Nudedragons made their first appearance since the Chris Cornell tribute concert in January 2019.

They performed alongside Shaina Shepherd with six songs. Shaina Shepherd added a new sound to the bands usual tone, only enhancing their live performance. The songs played were “Hunted Down,” “Outshined,” “Flower,” “Beyond the Wheel,” while “Kickstand” and “Kick Out the Jams” were performed alongside Duff McKagan. SMooCH had a wonderful musical lineup and was able to raise more than $2.2 million for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Members from the Soundgarden are also featured in the official trailer for “Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story.” The documentary is based on the 45 year journey of Southern California cult rock band, Red Kross. Members from the Soundgarden will be featured in interviews. Additionally, it can be noted that Matt Cameron had stated that Soundgarden was “still in the middle of a dispute” with late singer Chris Cornell’s estate in 2023.