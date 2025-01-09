Third Man Records Announce The White Stripes’ 20th Anniversary Get Behind Me Satan Boxset Featuring Previously Unreleased Recordings

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2025 - 2:53 PM

Third Man Records has announced Get Behind Me Satan XX, which the twentieth anniversary companion release to The White Stripes’ fifth album and the 63rd entry of its long-running vinyl subscription service The Vault. Included in this package are songwriting demos, alternate studio takes and live versions of the songs found on the album across two LPs, a 7 inch vinyl, a Blu-ray containing footage from the band’s 2005 Central and South American tour and more. Sign up is open now through January 31, at midnight CST.

Get Behind Me Satan is without question the most misunderstood entry in the White Stripes discography. Often mistaken as a break-up album, a treatise on fame, or a “piano” album, the record is most accurately described in Jack White’s own words as focused on the truth. The fact that the album was in no way Elephant, Part 2 only further confused, infuriated and/or beguiled many.

Twenty years later and the album still stands out for how fresh and how timeless it sounds. In the face of newfound worldwide commercial success, no other contemporary rock band had the stones to introduce mandolin, tympani, hand bells and marimba into their arsenal, let alone embark on deep tours of both Central America and Eastern Europe.

Get Behind Me Satan XX Track List

SIDE A: Songwriting Demos

Instinct Blues – previously unreleased demo Red Rain – previously unreleased demo City Lights – previously unreleased demo I’m Slowly Turning Into You – previously unreleased demo Seminole Blues – previously unreleased demo The Denial Twist – previously unreleased demo My Doorbell – previously unreleased demo The Nurse – previously unreleased demo Over And Over And Over – previously unreleased demo White Moon – previously unreleased demo

SIDE B : Alternate Studio Takes

The Denial Twist – previously unreleased alternate take White Moon – previously unreleased alternate take City Lights – previously unreleased alternate take Over And Over And Over – previously unreleased alternate take As Ugly As I Seem – previously unreleased alternate take I’m Lonely (But I Ain’t That Lonely Yet) – previously unreleased alternate take

SIDE C : Get Behind Me Satan Live

Blue Orchid – Buenos Aires 5-28-05 – previously unreleased live version The Nurse – Guatemala City 5-18-05 – previously unreleased live version My Doorbell – Glasgow 11-15-05 – previously unreleased live version Forever For Her (Is Over For Me) – Boston 9-20-05 – previously unreleased live version Little Ghost – Louisville 9-13-05 – previously unreleased live version The Denial Twist – Tallinn 6-29-05 – previously unreleased live version White Moon – Chicago 8-29-05 – previously unreleased live version

SIDE D : Get Behind Me Satan Live

Instinct Blues – Vancouver 8-8-05 – previously unreleased live version Passive Manipulation – Rio de Janeiro 6-3-05 – previously unreleased live version Take Take Take – St. Louis 8-24-05 – previously unreleased live version As Ugly As I Seem – Amsterdam 10-31-05 – previously unreleased live version Red Rain – Barcelona 10-19-05 – previously unreleased live version I’m Lonely (But I Ain’t That Lonely Yet) – Gdynia 7-9-05 – previously unreleased live version

SIDE E: Forever For Her (Is Over For Me) – previously unreleased tracking rehearsal

SIDE F: Spitting Tacks – previously unreleased tracking rehearsal

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat