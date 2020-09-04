Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces Which Members of Nine Inch Nails Will Be Inducted

Home News Roy Lott September 4th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

With Nine Inch Nails being announced as an inductee in the Rock and Roll Hal of Fame, only certain members of the group will be receiving the award. According to the PRP, Trent Reznor, frontman and also programmer/keyboardist, Atticus Ross, guitarist Robin Finck, keyboardist, Alessandro Cortini and drummer, Ilan Rubin are all set to receive the honor. Chris Vrenna, who was apart of the band from the late 1980s through 1997 and former bassist Danny Lohner will also be inducted. Lohner‘s time with the band ran from 1993 up until his departure in 2003.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction special will be aired on HBO November 7. The other inductees for this year include Depeche Mode The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.

Frontman Trent Reznor recently announced his plans of what he is working during the global pandemic. While their scheduled Black & Infinite Tour with Johnny Beth was canceled, Reznor revealed that he is working on new Nine Inch Nails material alongside some soundtracks. Late last year, he also revealed that he is working on a new full-length studio album and released Ghosts V & VI as Nine Inch Nails.

