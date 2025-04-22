Ghost Shares Optimistic New Single “Peacefield”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2025 - 12:27 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Swedish rock band Ghost has shared “Peacefield,” which is the third track to be released from the band’s upcoming sixth album, Skeletá. The ditty follows the previously released singles “Lachryma” and “Satanized,” that is the latter of which was dubbed a “catchy goth-rock epic” by Vice and hailed by Brooklyn Vegan as “the band’s trademark occult rock sounding as equally eerie and triumphant as ever.”

While talking about “Peacefield,” Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge Metal Hammer: “Because the record is going to slalom into darker subjects, I wanted to set a tone of hope in the beginning. I wanted to add a hand to the listener: ‘It will all be fine, but we’re gonna go sideways now and go on a little trip.'”

Last month, Forge told Meltdown of Detroit‘s WRIF radio station about “Satanize”: “Yeah, it’s a fun video and it’s a upbeat, fun track. It’s a song about being in love and how that can potentially be mistaken as demonic possession, but in reality this song has nothing to do with demonic possession.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva