Ghost Tease Unreleased Song “Peacefield” In New Ghoulbangers Ball Vlog

In a Ghoulbanger Ball vlog captures footage from Ghost’s performance in Manchester, England, where snippets of a new song, “Peacefield,” were shown. The clips themselves were only a few seconds long, but the instrumentals still carried the same heavy metal sound that Ghost is known for. The footage of the concert is especially exciting because Ghost is known for having a strict “no phone” policy at their performances.

The vlog followed host Vanessa Warwick, taking us along to experience all the events leading up to the Ghost performance. She interviewed fans about their excitement as well as giving some insight into the history of rock and punk in the England area. Warwick even gave insight to how the “no phone” policy is implented with the company Yondr.

The vlog ends with Warwick inside the venue talking to members of Ghost’s team and excited fans in the pit. But perhaps the most thrilling part of the vlog was the very exclusive clips of Ghost’s performance that were taken. A clip of the Ghost opener and some other songs, including the unreleased “Peacefield,” were taken. It was also nice seeing the fans happily engaging with the music, banging their heads, and singing along.

“I really wanna underline that the ban has nothing to do with, let’s say, copyright control. It’s not that we wanna sit on all the material and we don’t want anybody to monetize [Ghost videos]; it has nothing to do with that,” leader, Tobias Forge said in an interview with Planet Rock about the no-phone policy.

Ghost has been busy with their sixth album, Skeleta, set to release on April 25 as they continue their 2025 World Tour. The tour started in Manchester on April 15, which the vlog captured the events of, and the band will perform until September 25 in Mexico City. The Ghoulbanger Ball vlog is available on Ghost’s YouTube.

Photo Credits: Ekaterina Gorbacheva