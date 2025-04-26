Ghost Announce Cancelation Of Madrid Show Due To “Complex Production Issues”

Home News Lea Tran April 26th, 2025 - 12:53 PM

Ghost cancels their April 30 show in Madrid, citing “complex production issues beyond our control” as one of the main reasons in a statement released by the band. They also said that “the venue is unable to safely accommodate the weight and size of our production,” which factored into the decision of cancelling the show.

Ghost attempted to relocate to a new venue, Moviestar Arena, but were unable to because of scheduling conflicts with a basketball game. The band also noted in their statement that “Every attempt possible will be made to return and deliver the show Madrid deserves!”

Ghost just started their spring and summer 2025 tour on April 15 in Manchester, New England. In a Ghostbanger Ball’s video, it gave a behind-the-scenes look to the fans and production of the concert. Although Ghost is known for not allowing any type of cell phone use in their concerts, the video was able to share some concert footage. Even from the short clips, it seemed that Ghost gives it their all at live shows with an extravagant production.

In a Kerrang show review of the Manchester concert, they wrote, “Every couple of minutes delivers something that’s as impressive in its scale as its creative ingenuity.”

Ghost also recently released their single, “Peacefield”, on April 19, which is the third single off their upcoming album, Skeleta. Skeleta is set to release in late April.

Despite the show’s cancellation, ticket holders will still be able to get full refunds starting April 30. The full statement was posted on Ghost’s Instagram, @theghostband, which is available below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Band Ghost (@thebandghost)

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva