Paris Hilton Shares New Single “I’m Free” Featuring Rina Sawayama

Home News Skylar Jameson June 23rd, 2024 - 11:00 AM

Paris Hilton has collaborated with Rina Sawayama on her new song, “I’m Free.” The song supports Paris’ upcoming album, Infinite Icon, which will be released on September 6th. “I’m Free can be streamed now.

As reported by Pitchfork, Hilton teased the new song by posting a screenshot of a text message exchange between her and Sawayama, where she requested a verse from Sawayama. In the screenshot, in regards to Sawayama’s verse, Hilton says “Couldn’t be more iconic. Need to get this out for summer.”

Listen to “I’m Free” by Paris Hilton ft. Rina Sawayama:

Both Hilton and Sawayama have advocated for social change throughout their career, with Hilton speaking against abuse from boarding schools, and Sawayama speaking up against racism and misogyny in the music industry.

The upcoming Hilton Album, Infinite Icon, comes 18 years after Hilton debuted on the music scene with her track “Paris.” Infinite Icon is available to be pre-saved now.