Haim and Emma Stone Perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” at SNL 50 Afterparty

Michelle Grisales February 17th, 2025 - 7:13 PM

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

Rock band, Haim performed alongside Emma Stone to cover Fleetwood Mac’s hit, “Dreams,” at the SNL50 Afterparty, according to NME.

The Haim sisters, Este Danielle and Alana were seen in a video posted by a fan of them on stage with Stone singing for an intimate crowd. This isn’t the first occasion Haim and Emma Stone have collaborated. In 2019, they recreated a legendary Spice Girls music video to support fundraising for various charities.

In the video, Haim and Stone mimic the original choreography, pausing to share information about the charities and how fans can contribute and participate in the competition.

At another part of Saturday Night Live’s SNL50 celebration, Ryan Reynolds hinted at the ongoing legal dispute between his wife, Blake Lively, and filmmaker Justin Baldoni. Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance since the passing of her husband in a tie dye shirt to remember him. Paul Simon was also accompanied by Sabrina Carpenter for a performance of ‘Homeward Bound’.

In other Haim-related updates, the band recently appeared to hint at their much-anticipated return and a new track. In an Instagram post on February 13th, it featured photos of Danielle Haim celebrating her 36th birthday party in New York. The caption read: “(ha)i’m single.. haim single?”

Though the caption initially seems to imply she’s currently unattached, the group later shared an Instagram story where all three members are seen dancing to M83’s popular song ‘Midnight City,’ with a voiceover saying: “We are back baby, we are fucking back,” strongly indicating that their return is imminent.

The band also looked back on 10 years of Days Are Gone in an interview with NME, revealing that the album “completely transformed our lives.”