Joe Keery’s DJO Covers “Gasoline” by Haim

Well-loved actor and musician Joe Keery, best known for his role in the popular Netflix show Stranger Things, has been paving his way through the music industry in the past couple of years best known as Djo. Known for his psychedelic sound, Djo has recently captivated fans with his unique approach to music. He surprised fans with a cover of Gasoline by Haim showcasing another side to his artistry.

Djo took a more alternative approach by adding a groovy element to the song. According to NME, Gasoline appeared on Haim’s third and latest album, “Women In Music Pt. III.” The original is much slower, with dreamy vocals creating a moody atmosphere. The song gained more attention when Taylor Swift joined in on the remix, but Djo’s version takes the song in a different direction than the previous versions.

Djo’s cover of the song seems like it almost belongs in a 70s sci-fi track. His incredible vocals, warped sound, and hypnotic feel give the delivery of the song a whole different quality taking the trap up a notch.

Many fans were quick to praise Keery on social media for his rendition of the song and his ability to make a unique spin on popular songs. While Keery is still breaking his way into the music industry he has already had major success with many of his works such as End of Beginning, Basic Being Basic Stranger Things’ Joe Keery Announces New DJO Album The Crux for April 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Basic Being Basic”, Chateau, Roddy, and many more. Although Keery is best known for his role as an actor, he continues to prove he is more than just an actor he is an evolving musician.