Sofi Tukker Announce New Album Butter For May 2025 Release

Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2025 - 12:39 PM

Today, genre-bending, Grammy-nominated duo Sofi Tukker has announced their new album, Butter, will be dropping on May 16th. The upcoming is a labor of love because it celebrates Brazilian culture and music, with the jazz-infused and alter-ego companion to the duo‘s acclaimed 2024 album Bread.

Over ten years in the making, the seeds of Butter were planted on Sofi Tukker’s collaboration with The Knocks’s Brazilian Soul.” Through its own viral momentum, “Brazilian Soul” has amassed 50 million+ streams on Spotify alone and was the gateway for the duo to lean into a deeper exploration of the Bossa nova sonic universe that had already infiltrated their signature electric sound. As such it felt like the perfect album closer for Butter.

Recorded in Brazil, Butter displays a different side of the band. Known for their inclusive and global perspective on electronic music, the album allowed the duo to delve into other Brazilian genres they love, including MPB, bossa nova and samba, along with Latin genres bolero and bachata and more contemporary genres like reggae and samba-reggae.

Photo Credit: Lily McLaughlin