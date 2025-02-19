Pride Music Festival Announces Lineup Featuring Troye Sivan, Jennifer Lopez, Sofi Tukker and More

The WorldPride Music Festival is set to deliver an electrifying two-day celebration at the RFK Festival Grounds on June 6 and 7, 2025, as part of Washington D.C.’s historic WorldPride celebrations. Headlining this landmark event are global icon Jennifer Lopez and international pop sensation Troye Sivan, joined by an all-star lineup of artists spanning pop, EDM, house and drag performances.
Among the major acts set to perform are RuPaul, Paris Hilton, Tinashe, Kim Petras, Zedd, Raye, Rita Ora, Grimes, Marina, Sofi Tukker, Galantis and Purple Disco Machine. In total, over 60 artists will perform across three immersive stages, making this the largest LGBTQ+ music festival in history.
Produced by Dreamland’s Jake Resnicow in partnership with Capital Pride and Club Glow, the festival marks 50 years of Pride in the nation’s capital and aims to be more than just a party—it’s a cultural moment uniting and amplifying LGBTQ+ voices worldwide. “WorldPride Music Festival is a moment the world will remember,” says Resnicow. “With legendary artists and our global community coming together, we’re creating an electrifying celebration that unites, uplifts and amplifies LGBTQ+ voices like never before.”
In addition to the music, festivalgoers can experience cutting-edge art installations and immersive activations celebrating LGBTQ+ culture. Proceeds from the event will benefit Capital Pride Alliance and other local LGBTQ+ organizations, ensuring a lasting impact beyond the two-day celebration.
Tickets, including General Admission, GA+ and VIP packages, start at $209 and will be available to the waitlist on Thursday before opening to the general public on Friday. Fans can sign up for first access and purchase tickets at WorldPride25.com.
Full Lineup:
Jennifer Lopez
Troye Sivan
RuPaul
Paris Hilton
Tinashe
Kim Petras
Zedd
Raye
Rita Ora
Grimes
Marina
Sofi Tukker
Galantis
Purple Disco Machine
Aluna
Anabel Englund
Anne Louise
Betty Who
Coco & Breezy
Crush Club
Essel
Dombresky presents Disco Dom
Hayla
Kaleena Zanders
Karsten Sollors
Leland + Friends
LP Giobbi
Matt Suave
Patrick Mason
Sasha Colby
Slayyyter
Spencer Brown
Trisha Paytas
Ty Sunderland
Photo credit: Lily McLaughlin