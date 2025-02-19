Pride Music Festival Announces Lineup Featuring Troye Sivan, Jennifer Lopez, Sofi Tukker and More

Home News Charlotte Huot February 19th, 2025 - 7:12 AM

The WorldPride Music Festival is set to deliver an electrifying two-day celebration at the RFK Festival Grounds on June 6 and 7, 2025, as part of Washington D.C.’s historic WorldPride celebrations. Headlining this landmark event are global icon Jennifer Lopez and international pop sensation Troye Sivan, joined by an all-star lineup of artists spanning pop, EDM, house and drag performances.

Among the major acts set to perform are RuPaul, Paris Hilton, Tinashe, Kim Petras, Zedd, Raye, Rita Ora, Grimes, Marina, Sofi Tukker, Galantis and Purple Disco Machine. In total, over 60 artists will perform across three immersive stages, making this the largest LGBTQ+ music festival in history.

Produced by Dreamland’s Jake Resnicow in partnership with Capital Pride and Club Glow, the festival marks 50 years of Pride in the nation’s capital and aims to be more than just a party—it’s a cultural moment uniting and amplifying LGBTQ+ voices worldwide. “WorldPride Music Festival is a moment the world will remember,” says Resnicow. “With legendary artists and our global community coming together, we’re creating an electrifying celebration that unites, uplifts and amplifies LGBTQ+ voices like never before.”

In addition to the music, festivalgoers can experience cutting-edge art installations and immersive activations celebrating LGBTQ+ culture. Proceeds from the event will benefit Capital Pride Alliance and other local LGBTQ+ organizations, ensuring a lasting impact beyond the two-day celebration.

Tickets, including General Admission, GA+ and VIP packages, start at $209 and will be available to the waitlist on Thursday before opening to the general public on Friday. Fans can sign up for first access and purchase tickets at WorldPride25.com.

Full Lineup:

Jennifer Lopez

Troye Sivan

RuPaul

Paris Hilton

Tinashe

Kim Petras

Zedd

Raye

Rita Ora

Grimes

Marina

Sofi Tukker

Galantis

Purple Disco Machine

Aluna

Anabel Englund

Anne Louise

Betty Who

Coco & Breezy

Crush Club

Essel

Dombresky presents Disco Dom

Hayla

Kaleena Zanders

Karsten Sollors

Leland + Friends

LP Giobbi

Matt Suave

Patrick Mason

Sasha Colby

Slayyyter

Spencer Brown

Trisha Paytas

Ty Sunderland

Photo credit: Lily McLaughlin