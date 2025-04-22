Pelican Shares Dynamic New Single “Pining For Ever”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2025 - 6:41 PM

Today, Chicago’s heavy rock stalwarts Pelican has shared “Pining For Ever,” which is the third advance sample of the band’s first full length in six years, Flickering Resonance. The song arrives on the heels of a flurry of activity for the group, including appearing on the cover of the latest issue of Decibel magazine, wrapping up their expansive west coast tour with Russian Circles and debuting the album in full at a 420 party at Chicago’s Half Acre on April 20.

As for the music, “Pining For Ever” is simply stunning due to how the electric and vibrant instrumentation smacks the background with a hard – hitting rock vibe that gives viewers a chance to hear a stronger, bolder and passionate side of Pelican. The whole composition is a great example of how rock can still survive in today’s music scene.

Although Pelican’s thick sonic backbone remains intact, Flickering Resonance demonstrates a more humanistic side of the band by tapping into the spirit of their formative era when Schroeder-Lebec teamed with fellow guitarist Trevor Shelley de Brauw and brothers Bryan and Larry Herweg (on bass and drums respectively) during the heyday of Chicago’s all ages hub Fireside Bowl.

The venue’s variegated booking style would often result in post-hardcore, space-rock, indie, metal and emo bands sharing bills by unwittingly providing a vast template of influences for the young band. The album’s eight songs manifest as an outward expression of the deep and grounded appreciation that dwells within the band members.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat