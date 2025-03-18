Pelican Shares Psychedelic New Video For New Single “Indelible”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 18th, 2025 - 9:50 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Chicago-based metal band Pelican released their newest single, “Inedible,” along with a psychedelic visualizer enhancing the listening experience. The release of the single goes along with their upcoming album Flickering Resonance, which is scheduled to be released on May 16 of this year according to All About The Rock.

The single is a seven-minute track with heavy soundscapes. The song gradually goes into a riff that intensifies and is layered with intricate guitar melodies and powerful drums. Immediately capturing the attention of the listener. The band blends hardcore metal easily into the single.

The video is odd in itself with lots of dark orange tones and almost mystical in a sense as there is a woman in the middle of one of the clips standing in front of what seems to be a sun along with two shapes next to each side of her head as she looks up. The visualizer messes with the mind almost as it draws the viewer in deeper, really creating a psychedelic experience for those who have not seen things similar to it.

Pelican sure has a lot on their plate this year with the release of their album coming up soon as well as their North America and Europe tour with the band hitting many major US cities such as Cleveland, Brooklyn, Chicago, and many more. As well as performance in countries such as England, France, Germany and more. Pelican Announce New Album Flickering Resonance For May 2025 Release & Summer 2025 Headlining Tour, Share Lead Single “Cascading Crescent”

“Inedible” serves as a preview of what is to come next of Pelican’s upcoming album leaving many fans in anticipation since their last studio album was released in 2020.

Pelican & Russian Circles Announce Winter 2025 U.S. Tour Dates