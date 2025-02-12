Pelican Announce New Album Flickering Resonance For May 2025 Release & Summer 2025 Headlining Tour, Share Lead Single “Cascading Crescent”

Pelican is souring back into the headlines, with the announcement of their action packed spring and summer seasons, with the release of album Flickering Resonance coming May and a 2025 tour, all accompanied by a new single “Cascading Crescent.” Fans are definitely in for a treat with all of the exciting news, and it all kicks off in Louisville, Kentucky. This is Pelican’s first album in six years, and the Chicago legends are definitely not going to disappoint. Listen to the single below.
Pelican’s “Cascading Crescent” symbolizes life’s dualities, strength and fear, good and bad, reflecting the forces that shape our existence. Read more on the band and the embark of their new adventure here.
Flickering Resonance Tracklist
1. Gulch
2. Evergreen
3. Indelible
4. Specific Resonance
5. Cascading Crescent
6. Pining For Ever
7. Flickering Stillness
8. Wandering Mind
Pelican — 2025 Tour Dates
Mar 2 Louisville, KY – Whirling Tiger
Mar 3 St. Louis, MO – Delmar
Mar 5 Denton,TX – Rubber Gloves
Mar 6 Austin, TX – Mohawk
Mar 8 Tucson, AZ – Wired Fest at Rialto Theatre
Mar 9 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
Mar 10 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
Mar 11 Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall
Mar 12 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Mar 13 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Mar 15 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
Mar 16 Seattle, WA – Showbox
Mar 17 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
Mar 18 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
Mar 19 Englewood, CO – Gothic
Mar 21 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
Mar 22 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
Jul 17 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
Jul 18 Washington, DC – DC9
Jul 19 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
Jul 20 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows
Jul 21 Boston, MA – The Sinclair
Jul 22 Montreal, QC – Bar le Ritz PDB
Jul 23 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
Jul 24 Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme
Jul 25 – Indianapolis, IN – POST Fest
Jul 26 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
Aug 8 Jaromer, CZ – Brutal Assault Festival
Aug 9 Sinzendorf, DE – Void Fest
Aug 10 Bochum, DE – Bahnhof Langendreer
Aug 11 Tilburg, NL – Hall of Fame
Aug 12 London, UK – The Dome
Aug 13 Manchester, UK – YES
Aug 14 Bristol, UK – Arctangent Festival
Aug 16 Carhaix Plouguer, FR – Motocultor Festival