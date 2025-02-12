Pelican Announce New Album Flickering Resonance For May 2025 Release & Summer 2025 Headlining Tour, Share Lead Single “Cascading Crescent”

Home News Michael Ferrara February 12th, 2025 - 7:50 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Pelican is souring back into the headlines, with the announcement of their action packed spring and summer seasons, with the release of album Flickering Resonance coming May and a 2025 tour, all accompanied by a new single “Cascading Crescent.” Fans are definitely in for a treat with all of the exciting news, and it all kicks off in Louisville, Kentucky. This is Pelican’s first album in six years, and the Chicago legends are definitely not going to disappoint. Listen to the single below.

Pelican’s “Cascading Crescent” symbolizes life’s dualities, strength and fear, good and bad, reflecting the forces that shape our existence. Read more on the band and the embark of their new adventure here.

Flickering Resonance Tracklist

1. Gulch

2. Evergreen

3. Indelible

4. Specific Resonance

5. Cascading Crescent

6. Pining For Ever

7. Flickering Stillness

8. Wandering Mind

Pelican — 2025 Tour Dates

Mar 2 Louisville, KY – Whirling Tiger

Mar 3 St. Louis, MO – Delmar

Mar 5 Denton,TX – Rubber Gloves

Mar 6 Austin, TX – Mohawk

Mar 8 Tucson, AZ – Wired Fest at Rialto Theatre

Mar 9 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

Mar 10 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Mar 11 Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

Mar 12 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Mar 13 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Mar 15 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Mar 16 Seattle, WA – Showbox

Mar 17 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

Mar 18 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

Mar 19 Englewood, CO – Gothic

Mar 21 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

Mar 22 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

Jul 17 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

Jul 18 Washington, DC – DC9

Jul 19 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

Jul 20 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

Jul 21 Boston, MA – The Sinclair

Jul 22 Montreal, QC – Bar le Ritz PDB

Jul 23 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

Jul 24 Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

Jul 25 – Indianapolis, IN – POST Fest

Jul 26 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Aug 8 Jaromer, CZ – Brutal Assault Festival

Aug 9 Sinzendorf, DE – Void Fest

Aug 10 Bochum, DE – Bahnhof Langendreer

Aug 11 Tilburg, NL – Hall of Fame

Aug 12 London, UK – The Dome

Aug 13 Manchester, UK – YES

Aug 14 Bristol, UK – Arctangent Festival

Aug 16 Carhaix Plouguer, FR – Motocultor Festival