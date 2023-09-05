Pelican Shares Cover Of Unwound’s “For Your Entertainment”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2023 - 1:26 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com, last month Chicago’s heavy instrumental band Pelican covered Karate’s “Gasoline” for the Numero Group and now Pelican have shared another cover of recently reunited group from Numero’s stable of 90s underground rockers.

The song is called “For Your Entertainment,” which is from Unwound’s 1996 album Repetition. As a whole, Pelican‘s cover of the tune is fantastic because it features Chris Hansen of Pinebender serenading the ears with his soul shaking voice while the instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere which killer sound.

The original version of “For Your Entertainment” is a bit different from the Pelican’s cover because the instrumentation shakes the background with vein jolting instrumentation while the vocal performance wails out the lyrics with powerful tones whereas Pelican’s version musically offers softer instrumentation and vocals.