Pelican Shares First New Songs In 5 Years “Adrift” & “Tending To The Embers”

March 1st, 2024

Today, Pelican just released their first new songs “Adrift” & “Trending To The Embers” since 2019. The two song EP marks the band’s first since 2019. The songs also marked a reunion for the band as well. Since reuniting, the band has also been performing live, in support of their band member Thrill Jockey, and the band’s re-releases of the group’s first three albums.

The band’s two song EP, is an energizer for the band itself. With the excitement of the return of live music and as well as a pair of cover songs for the group’s 25th anniversary. Their latest album also marked a different feel and new approach for the band itself. The band also took time to record their new music with longtime collaborator Sanford Parker, in order to give their fans a different taste and a new style of music to them.

Since their last album was released in 2019, Pelican’s new EP was released because it was delicate and nuanced which reminds people of the MIdwest post-rock tendencies.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/e8xOIYSNsjQ?si=hO71gUi-npBhhgOI” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZCG34c1PFEM?si=LWCbu3_eIfhQskpW” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>