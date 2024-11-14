Pelican & Russian Circles Announce Winter 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Hunter Graham November 14th, 2024 - 4:48 AM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Instrumental post-metal giants Pelican and Russian Circles are teaming up for a highly anticipated Winter 2025 U.S. tour, bringing their dynamic, atmospheric soundscapes to cities across the country. This joint tour marks an exciting reunion for fans of both bands, each known for their powerful live performances that combine crushing heaviness with intricate, moody compositions.

Kicking off on March 3 in St. Louis, MO, at Delmar Hall, the tour will make its way through Texas, the West Coast and the Pacific Northwest before wrapping up on March 22 in Minneapolis, MN. Notably, Pelican is currently working on a new album, promising fresh material that fans may get a preview of on this tour.

The tour announcement follows a history of collaboration and mutual admiration between Pelican and Russian Circles, both of whom have made their mark in the instrumental metal scene. Pelican’s expansive, riff-driven sound and Russian Circles’ intense, dynamic compositions are a natural pairing, creating a unique live experience that explores the darker, more atmospheric edges of metal. With a live reputation for mesmerizing shows, this tour is expected to deliver a deeply immersive experience for audiences.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15, at 10:00 a.m. local time, so fans should mark their calendars for what promises to be one of the standout tours of 2025.

Check out our previous stories on both bands for more background on their latest projects and performances. For further details, read the full article on ThePRP.

Pelican & Russian Circles 2025 U.S. Tour Dates: 03/03 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

03/05 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves

03/06 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

03/08 – Tucson, AZ – Wired Fest at MSA Annex

03/09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre

03/10 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

03/12 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

03/13 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

03/15 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

03/16 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

03/17 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

03/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

03/19 – Englewood, CO – The Gothic Theatre

03/21 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

03/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line