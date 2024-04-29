Evanescence & Halestorm Announce Fall 2024 Canadian Tour Dates

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 29th, 2024 - 2:50 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Grammy Award-winning rock band Evanescence will do their first headline tour across Canada in 15 years this fall. The show will be produced by Live Nation Canada. The tour begins on October 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia and will be hitting major cities across the country before closing on October 29 in London, Ontario, according to an article by Blabbermouth.

Evanescence will be joined by Halestorm for the entire tour. The alternative sister trio The Warning will be the bands’ openers for all shows.

Evanescence recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its debut album Fallen, which was originally released in 2003. They recognized the milestone with a special anniversary edition of the album which is home to hits such as “Bring Me To Life”, “Going Under” and “My Immortal”.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale on Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. local time, and additional presales running throughout the week. The general on sale will begin Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com. Limited VIP packages will be available that include viewing Evanescence’s soundcheck, exclusive merchandise items, early entry and more.

Tour Dates

October 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

October 16 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

October 18 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

October 20 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

October 22 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

October 25 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

October 26 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

October 28 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

October 29 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Evanescence is an American rock band founded in 1994. They have released a total of five studio albums including Fallen, their debut album and The Open Door and Evanescence, both of which have topped the Billboard 200.