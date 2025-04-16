Ghost Live Debuts “Satanized,” “Lachryma,” “Umbra,” “Peacefield,” “Darkness At The Heart Of My Love” & “Future Is A Foreign Land” During Manchester Opening Show

Home News Michelle Grisales April 16th, 2025 - 3:25 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to NME, Swedish rock band Ghost kicked off their highly anticipated “Skeletour” world tour in Manchester with a setlist packed full of exciting surprises. They debuted several brand new songs from their forthcoming album Skeleta, as well as the return of songs that haven’t been performed in years.

The opening night took place at the AO Arena on April 15, where frontman Tobias Forge and his bandmates introduced the audience to unheard material. The performance aired new tracks, “Peacefield,” “Umbra,” “Darkness at the Heart of my Love” and “The Future is a Foreign Land.”

They also performed “Lachryma,” a single released April 11th, and “Satanized” the lead single of Skeleta. As the night progressed, Ghost continued to dig into their archives, particularly “Spirit” and “Majesty,” two songs that hadn’t hit the stage since 2019.

Although the concert implemented a no-phones policy to promote undistracted engagement, fans have shared the complete setlist, emphasizing the night’s heavy focus on fresh material and long-awaited returns.

Following the AO Arena gig, Ghost will continue on their run of UK and European tour dates. UK dates continue this month and include a show at London’s O2 arena.

Ghost’s “Skeletour” setlist in Manchester: