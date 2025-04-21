Gary Holt Says He Probably Would Not Have Joined Metallica If Asked Instead Of Kirk Hammett

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2025 - 8:31 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, during his interview with The David Ellefson Show, Exodus‘s guitarist Gary Holt reflected on how he first reacted when his former bandmate, Kirk Hammett, was asked to join Metallica 42 years ago: “Yeah, it’s a whole incestuous relationship, for sure. Kirk’s in Exodus, Kirk joins Metallica. I’m friends with both and there’s a lot of sniping and stuff and a lot of bad blood. But I stayed out of that. But, yeah, it kind of put me in the driver’s seat. I was starting to write a lot of riffs. When I joined Exodus, Kirk wrote everything and at the time when he left, I was happy for him.”

When asked by co-host Joshua Toomey if he would have joined Metallica had he gotten the call instead of Kirk. “Probably not. ‘Cause at that time in my life, change was scary to me. I was always happy where I was comfortable. I would’ve probably said no. At the time, [before they recorded] ‘Kill ‘Em All’… If you joined, you were joining a great band, but you were joining a band that was about to put out an independent album and were playing clubs. You didn’t know they were gonna be [what they eventually became. If I had been asked and knew now in the future of what they’d become, I would’ve traveled back in time and kicked my own ass to take that job.” said Holt.

Also, when being asked if there was any thought of asking ex-Metallica guitarist Dave Mustaine to join Exodus after Kirk’s exit from the latter group, the guitarist said: “No, no. It was, like, ‘Congratulations, Kirk. I love you, bro. And thanks for getting me started on this journey and teaching me my first licks and chords. And now it’s my band. Let’s go.”

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman