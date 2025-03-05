Kittie, The Pretty Wild & Diamante Share Collaborative New Cover Of Metallica’s “The Unforgiven”

Home News Michael Ferrara March 5th, 2025 - 5:19 PM

There is a new big three in town, and they are hitting the ground running. Kittie, The Pretty Wild and Diamante have joined in collaboration for the new single “The Unforgiven”, a homage payed to the legendary band Metallica. With company of Aaron Gilhuis, the song is featured on the soundtrack for upcoming film “Queen Of The Ring”, in theaters March 7th, 2025. Written and directed by Ash Avildsen, a winner of Best Director at the 2024 Portland Film Festival, the combination of powerful music and movie experience is such an astonishing look for women in the arts field. Also, this combo spectacularly falls on the weekend of International Women’s Day. Listen to the song and watch the attached music video below.

Kittie, The Pretty Wild, and Diamante are powerful forces in rock and metal, each bringing unique energy to the scene. Kittie, an all-female metal band, is known for their aggressive riffs and groundbreaking presence in heavy music. The Pretty Wild, an up-and-coming rock band, blends classic and modern rock influences with raw attitude. Diamante, a solo artist with a fiery blue-haired persona, delivers high-energy, emotionally driven rock with a modern edge. Together, they represent the strength and diversity of women in rock, pushing boundaries and proving that female-fronted acts can be just as intense and impactful as their male counterparts.

Their collaborative single, “The Unforgiven”, is a powerful anthem of resilience, redemption and defiance. Blending Kittie’s heavy intensity, The Pretty Wild’s rock edge and Diamante’s soaring vocals, the song explores themes of betrayal and inner strength. It represents breaking free from the past, embracing self-empowerment, and refusing to be defined by regrets.