Exodus Plays First Concert With Rob Dukes on Vocals in 11 Years

Exodus performing at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 7 December, 2024

Photo credit: Sam Pittman

Thrash metal icons EXODUS recently reunited with former frontman Rob Dukes for their first live performance together in nearly 11 years. The historic show took place on Saturday, April 5th as part of the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly.

According to Blabbermouth, their setlist was packed with fan-favorite tracks including “Bonded By Blood,” “Exodus,” “A Lesson in Violence” and “Strike of the Beast.” In January, EXODUS shocked fans with the announcement that they had parted ways with longtime vocalist Steve “Zetro” Souza and were bringing Rob Dukes back into the fold. Souza, who had been part of the band on and off since 1986, last left EXODUS in 2023, and Dukes, who originally joined in 2005, had been absent since 2014.

Dukes recently shared how the reunion came about, explaining that band members Lee Altus, Gary Holt and Tom Hunting each reached out individually to ask him to return. While initially taken by surprise, Dukes ultimately agreed. “You only live once,” Dukes said.

As for EXODUS’s upcoming music, the band is already hard at work on new material. Holt confirmed that the band has written most of the songs for their next two albums, with just a couple of tracks remaining to be finished.

“We write and record throughout the entire process,” said Holt. “A lot of bands finish the record, then work on the guitars. But we keep the drums up the whole time so we can keep writing. Sometimes the best stuff comes at the end.” Holt added that he had recently completed a new song that he described as “the most furious thing in the world.” The band is currently sitting on 18 tracks, with two more to finish.

EXODUS has big plans for 2025, including two special shows celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic album Bonded By Blood. The band will perform in Berkeley, California and Anaheim, California later this month. Following these events, EXODUS will embark on a full tour through late spring and summer, with more festival dates planned in Europe.

Dukes is eager to see where the band’s journey takes them next. “I love being part of EXODUS again,” he said. “It’s just fun. We’re all stoked about the future.”

The reunion also marked the end of a chapter for Steve Souza, as the band publicly thanked him for his years of dedication. “We thank Steve for his years fronting the band and all the killer music we made during that time,” the band wrote in a statement. “We wish him only the best in the future and much success with anything he does.”