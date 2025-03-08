Exodus Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Special Guests Deicide & Misfire

Home News Skyy Rincon March 8th, 2025 - 9:23 PM

Exodus performing at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 7 December, 2024

Iconic thrash metallers Exodus are heading out on the road once again, this time with special guest Deicide and Misfire. The trek follows their previously scheduled ‘Bonded By Blood’ anniversary shows as well as their appearance at Decibel Magazine Metal and Beer Fest.

The new Swarm Of Horror’ headline tour dates will kick off with a show on April 27 in Phoenix, Arizona at Nile. On April 29th, the band will be heading to Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Sunshine Theater. To round out the last of the April itinerary, Exodus will perform in Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, Colorado on the 30th.

Picking back up in May, the group will hitting up Little Rock, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis, Flint, Ft. Wayne, Birmingham and Asheville. Exodus will be performing at Sonic Temple Art & Music festival on May 9th alongside Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Testament and Overkill. On the 15th, they will play Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida. Exodus will close out their spring trek with a set at Milwaukee Metal Fest.

Exodus Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

4/5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest *EXODUS only

4/25 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre *EXODUS only

4/26 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *EXODUS only

4/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Nile

4/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

4/30 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

5/1 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

5/2 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

5/4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National

5/6 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

5/8 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

5/9 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival *EXODUS only

5/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Workplay

5/13 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

5/15 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville *EXODUS only

5/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Metal Fest *EXODUS only

Photo credit: Sam Pittman