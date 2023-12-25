Gary Holt Of Exodus Says 2023 “Has Been The Hardest I’ve Ever Dealt With Yet Massively Rewarding”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2023 - 9:00 AM

According to blabbermouth.net, Exodus‘s guitarist Gary Holt has shared the following statement through his social media: “And that’s a wrap!! What a tour. What a year. Two years. This year has been the hardest I’ve ever dealt with yet massively rewarding. The most injured I’ve ever been on tour. Started the year with a horrible fall off the bus, slipping on an icy step, thought I broke my pelvis. No break. Worst pain ever. For weeks. Keep playing. Had to rescue my brother from an Italian hospital after a horrible accident.”

The post continues with: “Mass turmoil, drama and stress. Had to cancel Europe for my own mental well being. Sucked. Fuck my neck up at Blue Ridge rock fest. Still fucked up four months later. Find a way to do what I gotta do, even if banging my head harder than all was not on the table. But also. Made amazing new friends in my tour mates. Played shows that told all of @exodusbandofficial that something really cool is happening with this band.

The post concludes with: “We are driven. We care about nothing but crushing you. Fans. Other bands. No matter. We will destroy all. Persona Non Grata was a milestone for us. Time to crush it. To all who say they’re about to make the metal record of the year? Hold my NA beer! Thank you to everyone, most of all our band management and crew. Family time. Then time to finish the songs for this next record! The work to deliver the beatings continues.”

Holt‘s social media statement follows this past May when Exodus canceled their previously announced summer 2023 European tour so Holt could “tend to his family” after his brother was hospitalized in Italy.