The Devil Wears Prada Unveils New Music Video For “Broken”

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 18th, 2022 - 8:52 PM

The Devil Wears Prada has just released a new music video for their song “Broken” from their recent album Color Decay, released a few days ago on September 16. Since their formation in 2005, the Devil Wears Prada has continually broken the boundaries of the screamo genre.

According to Revolver, when describing the band’s acclimations after the band’s record The Act was designated as one of the “50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2022,” The Devil Wears Prada has “proven time and time again that it’s possible to never stop sonically experimenting – with screamo, with spoken word, with atmospheric electronica, with sludge – and never lose their own crushing identity.”

The band continues to maintain “their own crushing identity” as they return to their homely roots in the “Broken” music video. In the video, band members simply envelop themselves in the music as they perform in an empty, foggy room with brick walls with no one but themselves to hear their song. As a song that the band wrote, according to citations found on Blabbermouth.net, by “drawing on a specific memory of a panic attack but slowly evolved into something more broad,” the isolation that the band members put themselves in and the increasing desperation of the lead vocalist’s tone and words accurately mimics the lack of control and the feeling of hallucinatory introspection associated with a panic attack. In the same article, the band explains that “the song aims to capture that feeling of desperately not wanting to talk about your problems, but at the same time, just wanting everyone to already understand.”

The Devil Wears Prada’s music video for “Broken” premiered on September 11, 2022. Check out the video below.

In support of their new album Color Decay, The Devil Wears Prada also released music videos for some other tracks before the album’s designated release date. Check out the music video for “Time” here and the music video for “Salt” here.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi