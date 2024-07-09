The Devil Wears Prada Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2024 - 1:47 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

The Devil Wears Prada has shared their fall tour plans, which sees them hitting the road on a headline run with support from Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames, and Greyhaven. An additional act on the bill will be announced on a later date. Tickets for The Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal Tour go on sale on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and VIP packages will be available here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, the band says: “We are thrilled to announce our Fall 2024 Headline Tour with an incredible lineup of bands. This will be the craziest TDWP show you’ve ever seen, so get your tickets now before they’re all gone! See you in the pit.”

The Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal Tour Dates

10/25 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Intersection

10/26 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

10/27 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

10/28 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall

10/30 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

10/31 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena

11/1 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

11/2 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth

11/3 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

11/5 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

11/6 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Works

11/7 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

11/9 — Ft Lauderdale, FL — Revolution

11/10 — St Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live

11/12 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

11/13 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes

11/15 — Dallas, TX — The Factory

11/16 — Lawrence, KS — The Granada

11/17 — Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall

11/19 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

11/20 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory

11/22 — Tacoma, WA — Temple Theatre

11/23 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

11/24 — Portland, OR — Roseland

11/26 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

11/27 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

11/29 — Los Angeles, CA — Belasco

11/30 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

12/1 — Albuquerque, NM — El Rey

