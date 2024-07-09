The Devil Wears Prada Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

The Devil Wears Prada has shared their fall tour plans, which sees them hitting the road on a headline run with support from Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames, and Greyhaven. An additional act on the bill will be announced on a later date. Tickets for The Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal Tour go on sale on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and VIP packages will be available here.
While talking about the upcoming tour, the band says: “We are thrilled to announce our Fall 2024 Headline Tour with an incredible lineup of bands. This will be the craziest TDWP show you’ve ever seen, so get your tickets now before they’re all gone! See you in the pit.”
The Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal Tour Dates
10/25 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Intersection
10/26 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave
10/27 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues
10/28 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall
10/30 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore
10/31 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena
11/1 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium
11/2 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth
11/3 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom
11/5 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade
11/6 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Works
11/7 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
11/9 — Ft Lauderdale, FL — Revolution
11/10 — St Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live
11/12 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
11/13 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes
11/15 — Dallas, TX — The Factory
11/16 — Lawrence, KS — The Granada
11/17 — Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall
11/19 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
11/20 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory
11/22 — Tacoma, WA — Temple Theatre
11/23 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory
11/24 — Portland, OR — Roseland
11/26 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades
11/27 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues
11/29 — Los Angeles, CA — Belasco
11/30 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre
12/1 — Albuquerque, NM — El Rey
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi