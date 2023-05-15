The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King Announces Summer & Fall 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2023 - 3:59 PM

According to blabbermouth.net metal bands The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King announced their co-headlining Metalcore Dropouts Tour. The bands Counterpart and LandMvrks will serve as the opening acts for each show.

The tour kicks off in Anaheim before stoping in Sacramento, Denver, Chicago, Pittsburg, Worcester, Montreal, Philadelphia, Nashville, Tampa, Dallas and Las Vegas. For more information visit www.tdwpband.com.

In the following statement The Devil Wears Prada’s Jeremy DePoyster expresses his excitement about the upcoming tour.

“We are so stoked to be heading across America with our pals in Fit For A King on the ‘Metalcore Dropouts’ tour! We know how excited everyone is to hear more of ‘Color Decay’ and we cannot wait to play these songs for you. Our buddies in Counterparts and LandMvrks are absolutely obliterating the metalcore world and we had to have them on the most exciting tour of the fall. We will be bringing the craziest show we’ve ever played, do not miss this tour!”

Fit For A King’s Ryan Kirby adds: “This lineup is a dream. From top to bottom. LandMvrk are one of the hottest bands in the scene. Pada and Counterparts are absolute legends.”

The Devil Wears Prada released the deluxe edition of album Color Decay on May 5 by Solid State Records. The expanded version is available digitally and on vinyl. It includes 10 additional tracks, which includes two new songs, acoustic versions of “Color Decay,” live renditions and remixes.

Fit For A King released their latest album The Hell We Create in October of last year by Solid State Records.

Metalcore Dropouts Tour Dates

9/15 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

9/16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

9/17 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

9/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

9/20 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore

9/22 – St Louis, MO – Pop’s

9/23 – Chicago, IL – Radius

9/24 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall

9/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian

9/27 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

9/28 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

9/29 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

9/30 – Montreal, QC – Olympia

10/1 – Toronto, ON – History

10/3 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10/4 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

10/6 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

10/7 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

10/8 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10/10 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

10/11 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz

10/13 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/14 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/15 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

10/17 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

10/18 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues