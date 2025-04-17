Joe Keery & Post Animal Announce New Reunion Album IRON For July 2025 Release, Share New Single “Last Goodbye”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2025 - 3:52 PM

Today, Post Animal has announced their new studio album, IRON, will be out on July 25 and when the band began recording the album, it was the first time all six original members were in the studio together for nearly a decade. Back In 2017, Joe Keery left the band to focus on acting as Stranger Things began to take off and has since made music under the moniker Djo.

The three remaining band members also relocated away from Chicago, while they all explored other projects and toured with other friends. But in 2024, the six musicians started right back up at the beginning by rediscovering that uncompromising closeness of connection they all shared. IRON not only finds Post Animal reunited with Keery but is the embodiment of their renewed and ironclad connection.

Also, out today is the album’s lead single “Last Goodbye,” which is a slow-loping look at the end of a relationship, which is a point in time somehow both uneasy and familiar. “I try to love every corner of your mind/ But we’ve been going off the deep end,” Post Animal sings, while being buffeted by choppy acoustic, prickly electric staccato, and waves of harmony.

IRON Tracklist

1. Malcolm’s Cooking

2. Last Goodbye

3. Maybe You Have To

4. Setting Sun

5. Pie in the Sky

6. What’s A Good Life

7. Main Menu

8. Dorien Kregg

9. Common Denominator

10. Iron