Stranger Things’ Joe Keery Announces New DJO Album The Crux for April 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Basic Being Basic”

Joe Keery, known for his portrayal of Steve Harrington in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things’ and his music career under the moniker DJO, has announced his third studio album, The Crux, set to release in April 2025. Alongside the album announcement, Keery has dropped a brand-new single, “Basic Being Basic,” offering a vibrant taste of what’s to come.

“Basic Being Basic” is a captivating mix of synth-heavy grooves, funky basslines and introspective lyrics. Keery’s airy, falsetto vocals weave through a shimmering production filled with pulsating drum machines and glittering keys, creating a sonic blend that feels like a late-night drive through an ‘80s neon dreamscape. The track strikes a balance between infectious rhythm and emotional depth, with its lyrical themes reflecting on identity, simplicity and finding contentment in the mundane.

The single’s release is accompanied by an equally mundane yet quirky music video, directed by frequent DJO collaborator, Mae Mongeau. The video begins in a nondescript office space with Keery playing a bored office worker stuck in a loop of routine tasks. As the synths kick in, the fluorescent lights flicker, and the mundane setting morphs into a surreal, technicolor wonderland.

The Crux follows DJO’s 2022 album DECIDE and promises to build on Keery’s signature sound while exploring new musical territory. In a statement accompanying the album announcement, Keery shared, “This record feels like a journey, not just musically, but personally. It’s about stepping back, letting go of the noise and finding joy in the simplest, most human moments.’ Fans can expect The Crux to delve deeper into themes of identity, growth and self-discovery, with Keery pushing his production and songwriting to new heights.

The Crux Tracklisting: