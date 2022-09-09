‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Shares New DJO Single “Half Life”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 9th, 2022 - 7:54 PM

On Friday, September 9, the musical project of actor/producer/songwriter Joe Keery, Djo released the latest single, “Half Life,” from their upcoming album Decide, set to be released on Friday, September 16.

The new single is another upbeat, aesthetically pleasing song from Keery. The musician, who is also known far and wide for his acclaimed acting roles in such blockbuster projects as Stranger Things, has been making music since his teens, spending over two years with Post Animal before making his solo debut as Djo.

Decide was created with musician and engineer Adam Thein throughout the pandemic with final recording taking place at Sound Factory in Los Angeles. The new album serves as a sort of aural history of Keery’s late 20’s. It features reflections on growth, relationships and navigating it all in a world filled with technology at its center. It’s his sonic ambitions that take these introspections and melt them into a warped reality with each layered synth pulling the listener’s emotional strings.

Djo has been performing live throughout 2022, road-testing the songs from Decide, making appearances so far this year at Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees, Boston Calling, Bottle Rock festivals and more.

Decide track list is as follows:

1) Runner

2) Gloom

3) Half Life

4) Fool

5) On and On

6) End of Beginning

7) I Want Your Video

8) Climax

9) Change

10) Is That All It Takes

11) Go For It

12) Figure You Out

13) Slither

Stream “Half Life” here.

Pre-order Decide here.