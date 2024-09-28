Stevie Nicks Shares Anthemic New Single “The Lighthouse”

Home News Hunter Graham September 28th, 2024 - 6:05 PM

Grammy award-winning, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and 70s pop culture legend Stevie Nicks is back with a new single entitled “Lighthouse,” which serves as a feminist rallying cry in response to the controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade. In a press release, Nicks shared that the song was written back in 2022, shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision, and has since been a significant passion project for her. She stated, “This may be the most important thing I ever do.” Nicks has long been a champion of counterculture, as her band Fleetwood Mac was one of the most prolific and socially impactful rock groups of its generation.

The song itself begins with a dark, foreboding energy as Nicks’ signature serenade is on full display with a minimal backing track. Singing a lament to the loss of feminine autonomy, the first half of the song is a slow, southern gothic burn, evoking the feeling of storm clouds forming. The accompanying video features Nicks in a forlorn abode amidst a violent thunderstorm, as lightning crashes and she is surrounded by picket signs. As the song reaches its midpoint, it explodes into an anthemic ballad, with Stevie leading a march of women along a beach, roaring with familiar defiance that the time has come for women of all generations to rise up and reclaim their rights.

Watch the video for “Lighthouse” below: