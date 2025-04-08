Death Valley Girls Share New Covers Of Fleetwood Mac’s “Sisters Of The Moon” & Link Wray’s “Fire And Brimstone”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2025 - 1:36 PM

Today, LA mystic-rockers Death Valley Girls have announced the new seven inch record songs, “Sisters of the Moon” and “Fire and Brimstone.” Recorded before lead singer Bonnie Bloomgarden lost her Altadena home to the Los Angeles wildfires and these tunes have taken on newfound spiritual weight in the wake of the devastation that has impacted Bloomgarden.

Side – A has “Sisters of the Moon,” which is a killer and thrilling Fleetwood Mac re-imagination. Meanwhile, the back half puts a modern spin on the Link Wray’s classic “Fire and Brimstone.” The seven inch will be available digitally on April 8 and on vinyl April 25 through Suicide Squeeze Records.

While talking about the songs, Bloomgarden said: “Fire and Brimstone’ had become one of our fav songs to play. I thought to myself, ‘what would Tina Turner do?’ And I realized she would definitely keep it in the set and use the song to transmute fear into freedom. At practice I broke down, I could not stop crying, but my sisters held me. They kept singing, letting me get out some words when I could but keeping it going when I couldn’t. It was the definition of support, of being held, of sisterhood.”

The artist adds; “It was a long process the healing journey but it was singing these words together that took me from being totally powerless, to now, a person with a spark of strength. And that is the exact message of ‘Sisters of the Moon’! It is astonishing but that song became my anthem of connection and feeling supported. Grieving and surviving a disaster, is a very lonely place. This song is literally about feeling connected! Google says it is about ‘connecting with divine wisdom and forging an unbreakable bond of sisterhood.’ I mean, that’s so cool, that’s exactly what I needed!”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado