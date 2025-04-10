Doves Share New Single “Lean Into The Wind”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 10th, 2025 - 6:10 PM

Today, Doves have opened the secret vault of the studio sessions that bore the fruits of their recent UK Official Album Chart Top 5 album, Constellations For The Lonely, to reveal the driving atmospherics of the Lean Into The Wind, which is the previously unreleased lead track from the band‘s upcoming and limited edition Record Store Day 2025 vinyl release.

Accompanied by a second song, Cally, the strictly-limited AA-side 10” red vinyl puts two Jimi Goodwin-fronted songs to the fore, with the lead track’s advance and digital release seeing the band confront dark forces that easily tempt the lonely and lost.

In other news, after completing a celebratory and sold-out UK tour last month and reuniting with fans in some corners of the country for the first time in over 15 years, the release of even more new music from Doves keeps up the momentum during the band’s busiest period since returning from hiatus seven years ago.

Heading into festival season with landmark, outdoor appearances on the horizon and a headline show at Halifax’s Piece Hall on August 23, Doves’s expanded songbook is set to find added poignancy and power beneath starlit summer skies.