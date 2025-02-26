Doves Share New Single “A Drop In The Ocean”

Home News Charlotte Huot February 26th, 2025 - 8:35 PM

British alternative rock band, Doves, returns with a meditative new single, “A Drop In The Ocean,” offering a poignant reflection on perspective and resilience. The track is the latest glimpse into their forthcoming sixth studio album, Constellations For The Lonely, which arrives this Friday, February 28, 2025, according to a press release.

Anchored by Jimi Goodwin’s emotive vocals, the song’s atmospheric instrumentation and philosophical lyricism create a sense of vastness, urging listeners to embrace humility in the face of life’s struggles. “It’s a song about us being insignificant, which can be helpful to remember when you’re going through a tough time,” says drummer Andy Williams. “A problem can be so big in your head, but it can be comforting to remember how small we are in the grand scheme of things.”

Following “Cold Dreaming” and “Saint Teresa”, this fourth single exemplifies the band’s signature spatial, bass-driven sound, enhanced by a deeply personal songwriting approach. Guitarist Jez Williams recalls how Goodwin’s verses transformed the track: “I knew he had it in him, because he always has the words in him. He’s a great lyricist, the real deal.”

The single arrives as Doves’ UK tour continues, with nearly every date sold out. Despite Goodwin stepping back from live performances, Andy and Jez Williams have taken on vocal duties, leading to a series of intimate, high-energy shows that have been met with overwhelming support.

With Constellations For The Lonely set for release in multiple formats, including signed bundles, special edition vinyl and cassette, fans can experience the next chapter of Doves’ journey in full this Friday.

For more details, tour dates and album pre-orders, visit www.dovesofficial.com.