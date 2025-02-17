Ben Kweller & Waxahatchee Share Cinematic New Video For “Dollar Store”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2025 - 5:25 PM

Today, Ben Kweller has shared a video for the second song from his soon-to-be-released album Cover The Mirrors, which is his first new music since the sudden passing of his 16-year-old son Dorian Zev in 2023. “Dollar Store (Feat. Waxahatchee)” was written with Modern Love Child and features vocals by Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield. The song is a ‘90s nostalgia gut punch that feels like something you heard on the late-night radio as a teen alone in your bedroom.

In other news, Kweller will mark the arrival of Cover The Mirrors with a North American headline run. The first leg of the Cover The Mirrors Tour gets underway April 15, at Atlanta, GA’s Purgatory at The Masquerade before traveling through a May 3, homecoming at Austin, TX’s historic Scoot Inn. The tour’s second leg begins July 10, at Aspen, CO’s Belly Up and then culminates at Phoenix, AZ’s Crescent Ballroom on July 26. Highlights along the way include stops at such vaunted venues as Nashville, TN’s The Basement East, New York City’s Bowery Ballroom and other venues.